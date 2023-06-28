A 16-year-old Greeley boy is being charged as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona was charged with first-degree murder, and other felony counts, following the June 16 shooting death of Lily Silva-Lopez, 15.

Greeley Police officers responded to the shooting at a trailer home at 435 N. 35th Avenue around 3:44 p.m., where they found Silva-Lopez dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor called 911 after Silva-Lopez's brother, 13-year-old Geovanie Lopez-Tamayo came to her asking for help, according to the Greeley Police arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators Sirio-Cardona came to the home unannounced and broke in through Silva Lopez's bedroom window. Silva-Lopez told her younger brother to run, so he went to his bedroom with his cellphone, trying to call 911 but failing to connect the call.

Sirio-Cardona found Silva-Lopez in the hallway and shot her several times, according to the affidavit.

Lopez-Tamayo heard the shots and looked into the hallway, seeing his sister on the ground and Sirio-Cardona standing over her with blood dropping from the bridge of his nose and a gun in his hand.

Sirio-Cardona told Lopez-Tamayo to surrender his phone so he couldn't call police, then dragged Silva-Lopez's body back into her bedroom and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

In days prior, Sirio-Cardona had been seen on camera walking around the home. He also had prior incidents with her involving domestic violence, according to the affidavit.

Silva-Lopez's mother, Alma Lopez, told police her daughter and Sirio-Cardona were dating for about six months when Silva-Lopez tried to end the relationship.

Silva-Lopez told a family member that Sirio-Cardona responded, according to the affidavit, by putting the barrel of a gun in her mouth and telling her she wasn't going to break up with him and needed to tell him she loved him.

On June 10, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint from Silva-Lopez and her mother reporting Sirio-Cardona punching her in the face and hurting her arm.

Officers went to Sirio-Cardona's home after the murder and he said he "did what he had to do and he shot someone," according to the affidavit.

Sirio-Cardona is being charged as an adult, according to a news release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office Tuesday, and faces:

First-degree murder after deliberation

Second-degree murder, felony murder

First-degree burglary

Aggravated robbery

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

A judge set Sirio-Cardona's bond at $2 million and he will appear in court on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. for a status conference in Division 17 of the Weld County Courthouse.

Police did not release Sirio-Cardona's booking photo.