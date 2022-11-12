Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with fatal shooting on Friday of a 12-year-old boy, police said. A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in the incident.

At 10:30 p.m. Friday, police arrested and charged Rolando Felipe, 18, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The charges will be filed with the Arapahoe County 18th Judicial District, police said.

Police said Friday night that initial reports say the two boys were walking down the street when shots were fired from inside a silver Acura sedan that immediately left the scene. The sedan was later located, along with Felipe.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Zion Street, near the Children’s Colorado Health Pavilion and other health facilities, one block west of Potomac Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

Aurora police said in a news release that the two victims are related to one another and that Felipe is known to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.