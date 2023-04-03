Over 18,000 ballots, the most in any single day yet, were counted by the Denver Elections Division on Monday, according to their latest available data.

In total, 18,322 ballots were submitted though only 567 had been verified by 5 p.m. Monday. This total is just under 10,000 more ballots than the previous single-day record, which stood at 8,328 set on March 27.

Though the highest single day in the 2023 election cycle, the number of ballots cast lags behind the 25,000+ ballots counted one day before the election in 2019. Monday's count brings total turnout in Denver's municipal election to 19.7%. A total of 363,704 ballots have yet to be cast.

In keeping with week by week trends, voters aged 65+ continue to dominate turnout, submitting over 36,000 ballots. The next closest group, aged 55-64, have submitted less than half that amount, reaching almost 15,000.

Middle aged voters 35-44 are in the middle of the pack sending 12,653 ballots. They're followed closely by voters aged 45-54 and 25-34, who have submitted 11,812 and 11,181 ballots, respectively.

Young voters continue to trail, casting just 2,830 ballots. As previous Denver Gazette coverage found, younger voters tend to vote in person and on election day. A majority of accepted ballots, 70,728, have been sent in via mail.

Some ballots have been rejected, but the Clerk's Office keeps information what to do if this affects your ballot, as does the Secretary of State's website.

Denver's election is Tuesday, April 4.

The Denver Gazette published a voter's guide, including where to find voting locations. Denverites who have yet to vote can can get more information here. They can also get information from the Denver Elections Division.