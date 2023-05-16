Brighton Police officers arrested a 19-year-old man on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Brighton Saturday that left both cars in flames.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 85 and East 144th Avenue, according to a Brighton Police Department news release. The area is north of E-470 and south of Highway 7 in Brighton.

The initial investigation revealed that a person driving at "excessive speeds" southbound on Highway 85 in a BMW sedan crashed directly into the back of a Jeep Cherokee, according to the release.

Both vehicles caught fire and the suspect driver fled on foot.

Responding officers found the other driver dead. There were no additional passengers, according to the release.

Officials identified the suspect as Christian Pasillas, 19, after a citizen called to report seeing a suspicious person just over a mile from the crash.

The Brighton Police Department Traffic Safety Unit determined that speed, and alcohol, were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Pasillas was taken to the hospital, then booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of felony charges including vehicular homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, according to the release.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after an autopsy and family has been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Brighton Police Department tip line at 303-655-8740 .