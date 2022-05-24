After stopping a stolen vehicle Saturday, Boulder Police found two toddlers without car seats or seatbelts along with drugs, cash and an empty handgun holster.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and found nearly 150 pills of illegal drugs, several grams of meth, cash and evidence of distribution after pulling it over, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department.
Two adults in the car were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.
An officer waited with the two toddlers in a patrol car until they could be safely transported to the police department. A family member picked them up from there.