Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office.
Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports.
Planterra Foods operated under JBS USA and was based in the Denver metro area. The company decided to cease operations in the U.S. Planterra will instead focus on operations in Brazil and Europe. The company will be offering employment opportunities at other JBS locations.
“We continue to believe in the potential of plant-based options for consumers and remain committed to the alternative protein market,” Spokesperson Nikki Richardson wrote in an email statement.
Chord officials did not respond to the Denver Gazette's repeated requests for comment.
Colorado's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires large employers to provide notice to employees 60 days prior to any layoffs with some exceptions, according to the state website. Companies must also notify state officials.