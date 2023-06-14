A converted bus rollover in Larimer county killed two adults, severely injured a 1-year-old and injured two other children Tuesday night.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the incident at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 about two miles south of Pingree Park Road, according to Trooper Gary Cutler.

The driver, a 47-year-old Greeley man, and the passenger, a 34-year old Loveland woman, both died at the scene.

A 1-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two other children, 3 and 7-years-old, were moderately injured, Cutler said.

CSP did not confirm whether all five victims of the crash were related.

The van, a bus that had been converted into a camper, was driving down the road and drifting off to the right when it rolled about 400 feet down a hill, Cutler said.

None of the van's occupants were wearing seatbelts and all five were thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators are not looking at speed, alcohol or drugs as factors of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.