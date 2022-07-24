Two people are dead following a crash involving a truck and an SUV in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Mississippi Avenue just after midnight Sunday.
Denver Police tweeted that a man and a woman who were in the SUV were both pronounced dead. Three occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
TRAFFIC: #Debver officers are investigating a crash involving two motorists in the area of Santa Fe and Mississippi. 2 people transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/sSG2ZC1ekd— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 24, 2022
DPD said preliminary information shows the driver of the truck was going southbound in the northbound lanes on Santa Fe Drive and crashed into the SUV. The truck driver will be held for investigation of vehicular homicide and assault, with Denver's District Attorney determining final charges.