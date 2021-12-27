Two people were ejected from a vehicle that crashed on Interstate 70 in Lakewood on Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Lakewood police tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m. after the crash closed eastbound lanes on I-70.

The vehicle rolled over on the interstate just west of the Youngfield Street exit, the police department said. The two people who were ejected were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

At 9:10 p.m., the police department said the eastbound lanes of I-70 had reopened following the crash.

