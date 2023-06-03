Two golden eagles were relocated on Tuesday after being captured at Denver International Airport (DIA), according to a Facebook post from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Golden eagles are large raptors that can be found in Colorado year-round.

According to a report by the Summit Daily, the birds were trapped on an airfield on April 2, because they were a hazard to air traffic.

"On May 30, 2023, Community Service Officer (CSO) Nate Hill was conducting an area patrol at Giberson Day Use in Frisco. While in the area CSO Hill, observed a representative from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) who was in the process of releasing two Golden Eagles," the post reads.

"What a great experience to see these two beautiful birds being relocated in Summit County!"

