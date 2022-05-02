At approximately 1:45 p.m., Sunday, Boulder County Communications was notified of a hiker who had injured their ankle on the Chautauqua Trail at the Chautauqua Open Space, just west of Boulder.
The 25-year-old female was hiking down the trail when her ankle twisted, causing severe pain and an inability to bear weight. As a result of the injury she was unable to continue walking out to the trailhead, the agency said.
Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks hiked in and were able to locate the injured party, the agency said.
They provided medical care and determined that a litter evacuation would be necessary. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group loaded the injured party into a beanbag splint and litter and conducted an evacuation of the injured hiker out to the trailhead.
Response and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.
Another hiker around 3:22 p.m. who had possibly fallen while scrambling in the area of Crown Rock on Flagstaff Road was rescued.
Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks hiked in and were able to locate the injured person, a 30-year-old male, who had sustained serious injuries from an unwitnessed fall.
Rangers, along with paramedics from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided medical care and determined that a litter evacuation would be necessary. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group loaded the injured party into a beanbag splint and litter and conducted an evacuation out to the trailhead. The injured hiker was transferred to paramedics from American Medical Response and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.