The family of a mother and 10 year old child who died in a Lakewood apartment fire a week ago is thankful that two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly starting the early morning blaze. Lakewood police announced the arrest of the two juveniles Monday on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson. Because of their ages, their names were not released. Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine died in that blaze.
“It’s just very emotional because it doesn’t bring back Katie and Jazzie but I’m glad to know that the Lakewood police were diligent in looking for these two,” said Rochelle Vigil Valdez, Payton’s aunt and great aunt to Payton’s daughter.
According to the First Judicial District Attorney, the suspects will have their first court appearance Monday afternoon and formal charges will be announced later this week.
The fast-moving fire broke out around 4 a.m. Halloween morning, killing two, leaving 32 families homeless and 10 people injured including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation.
Investigators were seen removing surveillance cameras adjacent to the Tiffany Square Apartments last Monday. Witnesses said they saw two people running from the scene of the fire, which broke out on the first floor of a unit on the northwest corner of the building and spread quickly. The fire burned with such ferocity, first responders had to wait to enter the building.
Valdez said police told her that Payton and her daughter died of smoke inhalation and were found in the bathroom of their second-floor apartment. It was previously thought that the two perished when the floor of the bathroom collapsed.
Payton and her daughter were inseparable, said Valdez, and Jazmine, who loved unicorns, was doing well in school.
Valdez said Katie would have forgiven the boys, so she is trying hard through her grief to do the same.
“I almost kind of can’t help but to feel sorry for these children because that tells you they obviously don’t have the parental or moral guidance, no values instilled in them,” said Valdez. “I think the parents should be held responsible.”
Valdez said that the family is preparing for a double burial for the mother and her daughter, but a date has not been announced.