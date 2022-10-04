Two juveniles were shot and killed Sunday afternoon after allegedly trespassing into the backyard of a home in Northglenn, police said.
On Oct. 2 at 2 p.m., police responded to a trespassing report on the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Officers found two male juveniles, whose names have not been released, with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a medical facility where they later died.
Investigators believe the two males broke a fence to gain entry to the backyard, where they exchanged gunfire with the resident. The individuals did not make it into the house, according to police.
Police said the shooting was related to a nearby burglary.
Scott Robinson, a legal expert at Denver Gazette news partner 9News, said Colorado's "Make my Day law," which allows residents to use deadly force against intruders, does not apply to the homeowner because the individuals did not enter the house. Robinson said the homeowner could avoid charges under the state's self-defense laws.
"You can't use deadly force to protect mere property," Robinson said. "If you reasonably believe that you need to use deadly force to protect yourself from serious bodily injury or death, you are free to use deadly force and need not retreat."
Officials have not released the homeowner's name.
The investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 303-450-8868.