Two men were found with gunshot wounds and one of them later died after Aurora officers responded to a crash late Thursday night.

Officers went to the 13600 block of East Bates Avenue, in the Heather Gardens neighborhood, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday and found the two victims inside a vehicle. Both had been shot, according to Aurora Police Department (APD).

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Police said in a social media post that detectives were working to determine what led up to the shooting and subsequent crash. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

