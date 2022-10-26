An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday.
The station remained closed as of 6 a.m. as the investigation continues.
The sheriff's office tweeted a "shelter in place" order for all residents near the light trail station of Lincoln Avenue and I-25 at 1 a.m. Wednesday due to shots fired. The order was lifted three hours later.
Officials reported deputies were patrolling the parking lot, 10203 Station Way, when they noticed a "suspicious Black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out.
"When deputies approached the vehicle suspects opened fire."
Six deputies returned fire, according to the sheriff's office tweet. One was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The Kia was confirmed stolen.
This story is developing and will be updated Wednesday.