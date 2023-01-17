Denver's National Western Stock Show has set four record-attendance days this year since its Jan. 7 opening day.
The 16-day show heads into its final weekend Saturday.
The show's first nine days, through Sunday, saw 402,814 attendees — setting the record for Stock Show attendance to date, according to a news release. The prior record, set in 2020, was 399,809 guests by the ninth day.
So far, the four record days include:
- Saturday, Jan. 7 (Opening Day): 58,901 (previous record: 57,386 in 2020)
- Sunday, Jan. 8: 51, 077 (previous record: 50,577 in 2018)
- Tuesday, Jan. 10: 37,744 (previous record: 36,174 in 2020)
- Saturday, Jan. 14: 69,609 (previous record: 68,757 in 2015)
As of Monday, the Stock Show hosted over 18 ticketed events and over 200 shows and activities. The Show continues until Jan. 22, bringing five more days of events for fans to enjoy the western lifestyle.
"The launch of Stock Show brought great weather, great food, great competitions, and great crowds," President and CEO Paul Andrews said in a release. "We look forward to continuing this momentum with Stock Show fans as we crown livestock, equestrian and rodeo champions through the final Sunday."