The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released its first Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) Tuesday after officially starting the live alert system on Dec. 30.
Officials are searching for Wanbli Vigil, 27, last seen Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., in the 3400 block of Knox Court in Denver.
Vigil was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes. He is described as a 27-year-old male approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
The new alert, through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is part of new legislation to expand the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous relative cases.
Colorado joins the state of Washington is having an alert for missing Indigenous people for law enforcement to access.
The alert comes after stakeholder meetings and a comprehensive rulemaking process and requires the law enforcement agency receiving a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or two hours of a report of a missing child.
There are several criteria for the new MIPA:
- The missing person must have an active entry in Colorado Crime Information Center (CCIC/NCIC).
- The person must be Indigenous (the CBI will accept whatever information can reasonable be provided).
- There must be enough information available to believe that the issuance of an alert will aid in the recovery of the missing person.
- The request for an alert must come from law enforcement.
The CBI alert system also includes:
- AMBER Alert
- Endangered Missing Alert
- Missing Senior Alert
- Missing Persons with Developmental Disabilities Alert
- Blue Alert
- Medina Alert
"The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado," CBI Director John Camper said on the Colorado Department Safety website. "We are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones."