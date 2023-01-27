A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.

Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.

Updegraff coached children as the Mountain Mentors program coordinator for the Summit County Public Health Department, according to his LinkedIn profile. Here's how he described his work:

"Coach, Mentor, and Program Coordinator with career focuses in Youth Development. My experiences include my current role of coordinating a non-profit mentorship program, current role of Coach for high school student athletes."

Snowmass ski patrol received a call at 2:34 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash in the landing zone of the jump, according to an Aspen Snowmass statement. Patrol responded and found Updegraff unresponsive. They attempted life saving measures and transported Updegraff to the base of the ski area.

Updegraff was pronounced dead at the Snowmass Clinic, according to the release.

He was skiing with others at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet.

"Tyler Updegraff was one of the truly good people I've been fortunate enough to come across in my life," Collin Williams, founder and chairman of New Era ADR, wrote on LinkedIn. "He was dedicating his life to making an impact with kids and I can tell you, in the short time I witnessed it, no one made a bigger impact. I never saw him without a smile. He treated my son like he was his own. He was impactful enough that my little man asked if he could say a prayer for Tyler last night. He's six years old."

Williams had coached high school football with Updegraff.

Updegraff graduated from Drake University in 2018 with a degree in business administration, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Aspen Snowmass' statement: "This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends."