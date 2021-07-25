LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A search crew returned to the Poudre Canyon Saturday to look for three people who have been missing since Tuesday night's flooding.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), four Larimer County Search and Rescue team members accompanied by three dogs worked with heavy equipment operators to sift through large piles of debris for signs of the missing people, but did not find them.
LCSO said the search will resume Sunday with a larger group of search and rescue team members, as well as members of the Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team.
Water levels have decreased dramatically, LCSO said, and crews will revisit areas near Black Hollow Road that were previously submerged.
