Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators arrested three 18-year-old Arvada residents in connection with the death of a woman who was killed when a heavy rock was tossed into her moving vehicle, according to a new release.

The suspects were arrested at their homes late Wednesday. They include: Joseph Koenig, 18, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, 18, and Zachary Kwak, 18.

They face charges of first-degree murder, extreme indifference and additional potential charges as determined by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

"Ultimately, mobile device forensics and supporting information from the public helped lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects," according to the news release.

Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada was talking to a friend on the phone in her yellow Chevy Spark late April 19 when she suddenly went silent. Bartell’s friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.

Her death was part of a string of rock attacks that night. The incidents began at around 10 p.m. April 19, ended just after midnight April 20 and included five vehicles. Other drivers whose vehicles were hit suffered from minor injuries.

The arrests were made with assistance from Westminster Police, Arvada Police, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

Investigators "worked around the clock to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for Alexa’s death," the release states.

"While it remains unclear at this time which suspect(s) were driving throughout the spree, the suspect vehicle is a black 2016 Chevy Silverado," according to the release. "All three are suspected of throwing rocks and all three are currently facing charges."

Bartell's boss at Commercial Flooring Services in Denver expressed relief Wednesday morning at the news of the arrests.

"We are grateful for the work the police have done," said Executive Vice President Eric Peterson. "They don't get enough credit for what they do behind the scenes."

The company put up $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, in addition to the $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

"This opens the door for more healing," Peterson said. "We've been wondering who did it and what happened. It doesn't take away the devastating loss. We remember the great times and the smiles and the laughter."

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this story.