Three climbers were involved in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning.
One woman is still on scene with minor injuries and one man have been rescued, but another man is still missing in the area with search operations continuing.
Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team asked for assistance rescuing from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to rescue a man via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable around 2 p.m. when a weather window came through.
He was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows and transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance which flew him to the Medical Center of the Rockies.
Rescue teams are continuing to search for the third individual in winter-like weather conditions above 11,500 feet. A temporary flight restoration is still in place, with Upper Beaver Meadows Road closed in case of additional potential air operations.
The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m., by other climbers in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.