26EP Comm Ear Longs.jpg Photo by Walt Hester Evening's last light splashes across the top of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker on Saturday.

 Walter Hester

Three climbers were potentially involved in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning.

Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team has a team on the way to the incident scene with help from multiple other agencies. A temporary flight restoration is in place, with Upper Beaver Meadows Road closed in case of potential air operations.

The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m., by other climbers in the area.

No other information about the condition of the three climbers is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

