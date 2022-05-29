Three climbers were potentially involved in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning.
Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team has a team on the way to the incident scene with help from multiple other agencies. A temporary flight restoration is in place, with Upper Beaver Meadows Road closed in case of potential air operations.
The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m., by other climbers in the area.
No other information about the condition of the three climbers is available at this time.
