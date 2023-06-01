Three of five men involved in a 2021 crime spree that left an 18-year-old dead and another victim paralyzed were sentenced to decades in prison each, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Noah Loepp-Hall, 21, Seth LaRhode, 22, Aiden Sides, 22, Isaiah Freeman, 20, and Samuel Fussell, 20, entered guilty pleas earlier this year for actions involving multiple crimes and victims in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood, according to the news release.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Shmuel Silverberg, 18, was shot and killed near Yeshiva Toras Chaim School during the crime spree, according to court documents.

Silverberg was walking near the school when the suspects fired several shots in his direction. Silverberg ran to the other end of the school, but the suspects in two different vehicle pursued.

The suspects continued firing shots at Silverberg while he ran towards the school's vestibule. As he approached it they began assaulting him and one suspect shot him multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene and officers located Silverberg. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

In early April, Loepp-Hall pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. LaRhode pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and theft and Sides pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping.

In late April, Freeman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and first-degree assault involving multiple victims and Fussell pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree assault involving multiple victims.

2nd District Judge Judge Bruce Jones Wednesday sentenced Loepp-Hall to 65 years. Sides was sentenced to 41.5 years and Freeman to 30 years, according to the news release.

Fussell is scheduled to be sentenced on June 31, LaRhode on July 21.

“These five young men went on a vicious rampage that left one man paralyzed, a son dead and members of Denver’s Jewish community reeling” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in the release. “I wish peace for Shmuel Silverberg’s family and friends and the other victims of these horrendous and brutal crimes as well as their families and friends. I also want to acknowledge the Denver police officers and our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates and support staff who worked incredibly hard and with great sensitivity to bring these cases to conclusion.”