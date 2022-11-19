Hit the slopes this coming week across Colorado! Three resorts, Purgatory, Aspen and Snowmass, opened Saturday and four more, Crested Butte, Steamboat, Beaver Creek and Telluride, open this coming week.

Purgatory Resort, in the San Juan Mountains, opened Saturday at 9 a.m.

The resort's new season comes with improvements to snowmaking, operations and infrastructure, they said on their website. This includes expanding snowmaking coverage to include lower Paradise to the midway loading of Needles Triple, allowing the resort to open more high-elevation early season terrain.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass also opened Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with Aspen opened 236 acres of terrain and Snowmass opened 78 acres of terrain. Aspen announced that they are celebrating 76 years of skiing with $76 single-day lift tickets.

Crested Butte opens Wednesday, celebrating the incoming season with free coffee, hot cocoa and pastries from 8:30-10 a.m. and a DJ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steamboat also opens Wednesday, offering 17 trails and 100 acres of terrain, according to their website. They announced on Twitter that this is their largest opening terrain package since 2014.

Beaver Creek opens Monday, two days earlier than planned, following over 50 inches of early-season snow, they said on their website. They will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrate with a live music from a DJ and cookies.

“Opening Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” Beaver Creek Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Nadia Guerriero said. “As perpetual hosts, our team can’t wait to welcome our guests to experience the magic of Beaver Creek."

Telluride opens Saturday, two days later than originally expected, they said on their website. The resort will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These resorts join already-open Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Keystone, Loveland, Vail, Winter Park and Wolf Creek Ski Area.