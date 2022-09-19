The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look at the sight-lines available to each pilot. They suspect the midair collision may be the result of the Cessna making a turn and losing track of the second airplane, causing the collision.
Witnesses who heard the crash told Gazette news partner 9News that they were surprised that an accident like this could happen on such a clear morning. The collision happened at 8:50 a.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriffs.
