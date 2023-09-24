Colorado craft breweries topped 2022's performance at the Great American Beer Festival by nabbing 36 medals in the 2023 competition.

They earned 25 in 2022.

Longmont's Wibby Brewing won Brewery and Brewer of the Year in the 5,001-15,000 barrels category.

Gold medal winners included: Banded Oak Brewing's Ye Old Ale, Westbound & Down Brewing's Westbound Select, Bootstrap Brewing's Wreak Havoc, Denver Rock Bottom Brewery's Foggy London Town, Seedstock Brewery's Seedstock Maerzen, Resolute Brewing's Execrator, Ratio Beerworks' King of Carrot Flowers, Left Hand Brewing's Sawtooth Ale, Avery Brewing's White Rascal, Cannonball Creek's Featherweight, Wibby Brewing's Wibby Jibby, and Knuckle Puck Brewing's Blow Tire in the American Amber/Red Ale category.

Westbound & Down earned the most medals this year with three, followed by Avery Brewing with two. In addition to Westbound's gold medal winner, its Spirit of the West New Zealand India Pale Ale earned silver and The Coloradan American Cream Ale earned bronze.

A complete list of the winners is at greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

The Great American Beer Festival was expected draw around 40,000 beer lovers to the Colorado Convention Center for its four sessions that ran Thursday through Saturday.

Those 40,000 attendees will bring in an estimated $15.4 million economic impact for Denver, according to Visit Denver.