Denver International Airport is moving the check-in counters for four airlines on Wednesday as construction of new security checkpoints and the Great Hall continues.
Allegiant, American Airlines, British Airways and Sun Country will be the latest airlines to temporarily change their check-in location. Here’s more about where to find each airline’s counter:
Allegiant: Check-in operations will move from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6, near Door 615. Allegiant’s existing counter will close at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Pod 3 location will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
American Airlines: American Airlines is moving from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 I the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6, near Door 613. The check-in counter at Pod 9 will close at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Pod 3 counter will open at 3:30 a.m.
British Airways: The airline is moving check-in operations from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6, near Door 615. British Airways will close its check-in counter at Pod 9 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and open the Pod 4 counter at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Sun Country Airlines: The check-in counter will move from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6, near door 615. The airline does not have flights scheduled for Wednesday and will resume check-in operation in Pod 3 at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Travelers can find the Pod numbers on yellow signs hanging from the ceiling in the ticket counter area.
The shuffling round of check-in sites is the most recent in a spate of temporary relocations as phase two of the Great Hall Project continues at DEN. The next airlines to move will be Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Cayman Airways, Copa Airlines, Edelweiss, Icelandair, Lufthansa and WestJet. Those relocations are expected in October.
To confirm the location of an airline, passengers can go to flydenver.com before their flight and follow signage on Pena Boulevard. Airport employees wearing purple vests, a badge and construction personnel are also available to assist passengers in finding their airline check-in counter.