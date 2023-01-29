Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving about 10 vehicles on Interstate 25 Saturday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just before 10 p.m., they were at the scene of the crash on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree.

Four people were hurt, one with serious injuries, and the other three with minor injuries, South Metro said.

The northbound lanes were closed in that area for more than an hour.

Icy road conditions were reported, South Metro said.