The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering up to $50,000 in reward in their search for a suspect who robbed a letter carrier in Aurora.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, the suspect robbed the carrier near 1720 Chester St. in Aurora, according to an alert from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The alert described the suspect as a light-skinned Black male with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-8 with short hair and no facial hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black coat with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath and possibly green shorts, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPIS at 877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference case number 3978618. 

The public should not take action to apprehend the suspect themselves, the USPIS said.

