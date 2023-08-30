The Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN) arrested seven suspects connected to a long string of gang-related crimes in the metro Denver area.

RAVEN conducted a multi-agency operation on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of seven suspects in connection with a Colorado Organized Crime Control Act investigation, according to a press release by the Aurora Police Department.

SWAT Teams from the Aurora Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Police Department were also involved, according to the release.

The two-year investigation followed 12 suspects who allegedly belong to a criminal organization called Blitz Gang Official.

"The suspects are the only members of the organization and collectively face more than 300 criminal charges stemming from numerous crimes of violence throughout the Denver metro area," according to the release.

The SWAT teams focused on arresting 9 of the 12 suspects on Tuesday. The remaining three suspects were already in jail.

The operation resulted in the arrests of the following suspects without incident:

• Luis Ramirez, 23

• Dominik Ramirez, 21

• Jonathen Ramirez, 18

• Wendy Rivas, 44

• Jason Frias, 19

• Keyandre Robinson, 21

• Trayvon Weatherspoon, 19

One man — 18-year-old Donald Howard — was not found on Tuesday and is considered a fugitive. The 12th suspect barricaded himself in his home when SWAT arrived. He later died by suicide, according to the press release.

The suspects will be charged in Arapahoe District Court.

Officers also found two fully-automatic AR-15 rifles, a Draco AK-47-style assault pistol, two silencers and nine handguns during the operation.

“Today’s arrests are the result of a nearly two-year long investigation targeting trigger pullers who will no longer victimize our communities," ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers said.

Anyone with any information about Donald Howard is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could receive reward of up to $2,000.