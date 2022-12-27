A 70-year-old man was seriously beaten on Christmas Day in Thornton and died a day later, according to police, who have asked for the public’s help in finding his killer.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers learned the 70-year-old man had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He died on Monday.
Police did not release victim’s identity. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will formally identify the man, the department said.
The suspect had already left the scene when police arrived, the police department’s news release said.
Police believe the suspect is a white man between 5 feet and 5 feet, 8 inches tall who has long red/blonde hair and a red/blonde beard. The man was last seen wearing a black and green tie-die sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.
The man is believed to have left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and large roof rack. Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, the suspect or the attack to contact detectives at 720-977-5030.
Thornton police are still investigating another violent incident on Christmas Day that took place less than four miles away. An apparent murder-suicide at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses left a husband and wife dead. Investigators also found three incendiary devices inside the building. No other people were hurt.