An 89-year-old grandmother who was attacked by two family pit bulls died from her injuries Sunday morning, according to Golden Police.
Neighbors said the woman, who has not been identified, had driven the two grandchildren who live at the home from school Wednesday when one of them, a 12-year-old boy, ran screaming and covered with blood from the back yard looking for help.
When police and animal control officers arrived on scene, the dogs were on top of the woman in the yard. Officers were able to separate the animals using themselves as "human shields while the dogs circled them trying to get back at the woman,” said Golden Public Information Officer Ben Salentine.
The boy, who has also not been identified, was flown to Children's Hospital Colorado and is still alive.
One of the dogs was euthanized due to severe injuries to his abdomen and head sustained during the attack. The other is being contained at the Foothills Animal Shelter. Police said "there have been no citations related to the incident yet."
Neighbors said the family had just moved into the residence one month ago. Police said there was no history of complaints about the dogs in the 15000 block of West First Drive.
No officers were injured during their response.