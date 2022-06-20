The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $4.91 in Colorado as of Monday, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.
Fueling up a vehicle in Colorado costs $1.16 per gallon more today than one year ago too.
The price of a gallon of diesel also set a new record high in Colorado at $5.53 per gallon on Sunday.
Currently the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.98, up 39 cents more than a month ago, and $1.91 more than a year ago.
However, the continuous rise in prices maybe reaching a plateau according to some industry experts.
"For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil."
Of the six Denver metro area counties, Douglas and Adams counties register the lowest average gallon of gasoline at $4.84 and $4.86 respectively.
Boulder County leads the metro area with the most expensive average of $4.89 per gallon, with Denver close behind at $4.88.
The most expensive gasoline in Colorado can be found in Pitkin County where gasoline will run drivers on average $5.99 per gallon.
In contrast, drivers in Prowers County are paying on average only $4.68 per gallon.
