Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Promotion

Sara Schueneman has been appointed to AARP as the state director for Colorado, according to a news release. She joined the company in late January.

Schueneman comes from the American Heart Association, where she spent 20 years and most recently served as the senior vice president for Colorado and executive director of Denver. She has a significant background as a nonprofit executive specializing in pushing forward business and mission objectives, according to the release. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

Along with staff and volunteers, Schueneman has been advocating for proposed legislation regarding age discrimination in the workplace and finding ways to tackle food insecurity.

“We all deserve to know what is happening in our communities and how it will impact older adults and their families,” Schueneman said in the release. “I’m so fortunate to be at the forefront of these issues and to fight on behalf of our members, as well as all Coloradans.”

New hire

Cinamon Watson has joined the Common Sense Institute as the Chief Operating Officer according to a press release.

Watson was a founding partner at Denver-based Catalyst Public Affairs prior to joining the Institute. She has a background in strategic communications, policy insight and campaign management, according to the release. Watson also has a background in working on policy issues and for corporate brands.

“CSI has filled a void and delivered the facts to spark meaningful debate on the biggest issues facing our nation,” Watson said in the press release. “The impact the organization is having on public policy is impressive and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team.”

The Institute, which describes itself as "a non-partisan research organization dedicated to the protection and promotion of Colorado’s economy," currently operates in Colorado and Arizona with plans to open in additional states.

Now open

Henderson Companies, the 100% employee-owned parent company of Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions, opened a new office location in downtown Denver, according to a news release.

The new 4,801-square-foot office is located in the historic Ghost Building at 800 18th Street, Suite 200. It's the company’s 13th national office location and will begin with 15 employees. Henderson has worked on projects in Colorado for 30 years. Companies officials said the Denver office will support the growth in industries such as K-12 and mission-critical projects.

Erica Kerr, a senior project manager at Henderson Engineers, will serve as the Denver regional office leader.

“We had employees in the Denver area for the past several years, so we’re excited to officially have a new Colorado address as we expand our on-the-ground support for key clients and partners in the Rocky Mountain region,” Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Henderson Engineers and president of Henderson Companies, said in the press release.

Henderson was founded in 1970 in Kansas City, Missouri. The company has worked on projects including the $1.5 billion new terminal at Kansas City International Airport and SoFi Stadium. In Colorado, the company has worked on building monitoring at Ball Arena, The Shops at Foothills redevelopment in Fort Collins and Walmart Supercenters statewide, according to the press release.