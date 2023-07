The Adams County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred early on Thursday morning.

They provided few details of the suspect.

Police said they found the body of a woman inside 15085 Iola Street.

Officers said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle and gave a description of the car to surrounding police departments.

Castle Rock police responded to a crash involving the suspect's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities then arrested the suspect.