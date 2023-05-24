Adams County celebrated the completion of York Street Phase One and the pedestrian underpass public art installation project Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The York Street Phase One project made road and drainage improvements to York Street between East 78th Avenue and Highway 224, according to an Adams County news release.

The project was a $10.4 million investment and is the first of three projects by the county to develop the corridor for county residents, according to the release.

A pedestrian underpass was also developed and includes a public art mural by local artist Anna Charney.

Charney's mural installation brings "color and curiosity" to the Clear Creek Trail, according to the release.

Charney's art style is described as abstract and her murals depict "billowing shapes" that mimic rushing water, movement of wildlife, pedestrians on the trail and flowing traffic on the road above.

"York Street Phase 1 is an example of how investing in infrastructure helps improve safety, traffic congestion, and economic opportunity," said Steve O'Dorisio, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. "By incorporating public art elements into the project, we can enrich the experience and pride of our constituents who use these amenities."

The York Street Phase Two project is underway, bringing similar improvements to the corridor from East 88th Avenue to East 78th Avenue.