A large-scale cocaine trafficking investigation in Adams County led to the indictment of 31 people and seizure of 14,600 grams of cocaine, enough for thousands of lethal doses, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The ring allegedly had been shipping cocaine from Mexico to Brighton for 15 years.

Operation Full Circle, the trafficking investigation, began in May 2021 when the North Metro Task Force — which investigates illicit drug activity in Adams County — began looking into alleged cocaine trafficking between Juarez, Mexico and Adams County.

The investigation continued into Oct. 2021, when the task force partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The two organizations collaborated to connect the drug operation to Gustavo Mena-Flores, in Juarez, and Martin Mena-Flores, in Adams County.

In February, investigators learned that the Mena-Flores enterprise was distributing cocaine in Adams County for about 15 years.

District Attorney Brian Mason announced the results of the drug investigation Monday, which included 31 indictments on charges under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act and drug-trafficking violations.

Officials seized 28 pounds, or 14,600 grams, of cocaine, four firearms, 15 vehicles, five residences and $283,514 of cash.

According to the American Addiction Centers, the amount of cocaine it takes for a person to overdose varies a lot by person and toxic levels are not completely dictated by dosage, but there have been cases of overdose from a few hundred milligrams to several grams of cocaine.

Officials have arrested 18 of the 31 indicted people and said the others may be in Mexico, according to the release.

The arrested individuals include:

Julio Alba-Guzman

Anthony Arroyos

Juan Gallegos

Ronnie Garcia

Nestor Garcia-Chavez

Efrain Garcia-Loza

Edgar Guttierez-Alvarez

Urbano Marquez

Martin Mena-Flores

Martin Quezada-Moreno

Francisco Sanchez

Michelle Sandoval-Marquez

Javier Vasquez

Ismael Villegas-Espinoza

Guillermo Zavala-Jimenez

Viviana Renteria Montes

Jorge Vazquez Cervantes

Manuel Marquez

"By working in collaboration with one another, we are disrupting drug operators who are dealing significant quantities of illegal narcotics into our community," DA Brian Mason said in the release. "This partnership and the indictment should send one important signal to all who are dealing this poison in our community: We're going to take you down."