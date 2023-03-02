A statewide grand jury indicted a couple accused of running a retail theft ring in the Denver metro area, Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release Thursday.

The indicted couple, Mario Timothy Hehr, 30, and Alexandra Gaiswinkler, 27, of Adams County, allegedly worked together between December 2021 and September 2022 to steal more than $39,000 in high-end tools and merchandise from Home Depot stores in Adams, Jefferson, Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties, according to the news release.

The couple then used their connections at affiliations like pawn shops to organize a retail crime scheme, selling the stolen items for their personal benefit, according to the release.

The alleged criminals followed a pattern in which Hehr would enter the store, cut security cables from tools, put them in a tote or garbage bin and leave without paying. He would then leave in a blue and white van, according to the release.

On at least one occasion, Gaiswinkler was the getaway driver, according to the release.

The two would then allegedly go to pawnshops to sell the stolen items.

Hehr is charged with:

Two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

One count each of theft

Conspiracy to commit theft

Attempt to commit theft

Gaiswinkler is charged with:

One count of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

Theft

Conspiracy to commit theft

"Organized retail crime is a growing problem for retailers, and The Home Depot is fighting it on all fronts," Vice President of Asset Protection at The Home Depot Scott Glenn said. "We're proud to partner with the Attorney General's Office and local law enforcement to work together to stop dangerous criminals from stealing from our stories and posing danger to our communities."

Hehr and Gaiswinkler are in custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on $50,000 cash or surety bonds.