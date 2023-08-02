A man suspected of killing a 27-year-old woman was out free pending jail time in another case at the time that the woman was found dead last week, 9NEWS has learned.

Jacob Schadler, 26, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of Dominica Quesada, who was found dead Thursday in a home on Iola Street in Adams County. He was arrested in Castle Rock after officers there responded to a crash, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Court records obtained by 9NEWS reveal Schadler was free on probation at the time of Quesada's death. A judge had ordered him on July 19 to report to jail on a prior sex crime conviction by Aug. 2.

Schadler’s sentence included 18 months of probation and 45 days in jail as part of a plea deal with prosecutors established in February.

According to court documents, Schadler was expected to start serving jail time on June 30, but two days before he was to report to jail, he requested “in-home” detention. The request pushed back his report date.

Records show that prosecutors then accused Schadler of failing to follow his probation terms and requested 45 days in jail. Adams County Judge Kyle Seedorf issued an order July 19 for Schadler to report to jail by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

Quesada was found dead eight days after the judge’s order and six days before Schadler should have reported to jail. Schadler faces five counts in the current case: First-degree murder

Motor vehicle theft

DUI

Criminal mischief

Theft For more on this story, and others, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.com.