An Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged with DUI and careless driving following an off-duty crash in July, court records show.

Brett Gurley was speeding on East Bate Avenue in Byers on July 11. When he attempted a right turn, he crossed through an intersection and left the roadway. He then crashed into a wired fence at the Byers cemetery, according to a report from the Colorado State Patrol.

Gurley got out of his vehicle, got unstuck and then continued driving through the cemetery. A spokesman for the CSP said one gravestone was damaged in the incident. The vehicle finally stopped along the curb on East 5th Street, the report said.

The deputy has been placed on restricted duty, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Any changes to his employment status will be determined after the criminal and internal investigations.

Gurley is due in Arapahoe County District Court on August 29.