A person shelters under a blanket in Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday, March 23, 2019, a practice that falls under the city's current ban on such shelters in public places. The city rule is being targeted by Initiative 300, a Denver ballot initiative also known as Right to Survive, that would grant additional rights and improve safety for those who seek shelter in tents, cars and by other means in public spaces. Photo by Andy Colwell, special to Colorado Politics