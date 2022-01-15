Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited his favorite butcher shop Friday to back President Joe Biden’s executive order on promoting competition in the American economy, especially in the meat business.
Vilsack, who visits Denver frequently, met with business owner Jessica Bobitsky at her Wheatridge Poultry & Meats in Wheat Ridge to tour the processing facility and retail store.
Vilsack, Bobitsky and Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg spoke with reporters after the tour about the benefits of increasing competition in the meat processing industry by providing government grants and easing regulations that make it difficult for small companies to compete with very large processers like Cargill Meat Solutions.
The top meat and poultry producer in the U.S., Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, Ark., employs more than 141,000 workers at 110 plants with reported net sales of more than $47 billion.
Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., of Wichita, Kan., employs 28,000 workers at 36 plants and had net 2021 revenues of $134 billion, according to its 2021 annual report.
According to financial research company Macrotrends, JBS USA Holdings Inc., of Greeley employs some 85,000 workers at 50 plants and net sales as of 2021 were $3.673 billion.
A fact-sheet from the Biden Administration says, “Four large meat-packing companies control 85 percent of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54 percent of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70 percent of the market. The meatpackers and processors buy from farmers and sell to retailers like grocery stores, making them a key bottleneck in the food supply chain.”
Small and medium size processers like Wheatridge Poultry & Meats are currently burdened with USDA regulations that they say make it difficult to compete with large companies. These regulations stem from the “Wholesome Meat Act” of 1967, which changed the way packaged meat can be sold.
The act says, “It is essential in the public interest that the health and welfare of consumers be protected by assuring that meat and meat products distributed to them are wholesome, not adulterated, properly marked, labeled and packaged.”
To sell packaged meat to grocery stores or in interstate commerce it must be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the time of slaughter to ensure that sick or diseased animals don’t enter the food chain. For the large producers this requires a full-time USDA inspector on premises to inspect animals for signs of illness or disease.
USDA inspectors make an average of more than $51,000 annually, and top earners can make more than $90,000, far too much for a small operation like Bobitsky’s to afford full-time.
The cost of inspections has stifled competition, critics say. The high fees small processors are required to pay for USDA inspections and their frequency make it very difficult for small companies to receive certification.
“That's why we have a program that's going to reduce the inspection fees for small and very small processing facilities,” said Vilsack.
“Anywhere from 30% to 70% of those inspection fees will be paid by the federal government for a period of years, to keep them in business.”
Vilsack said that the Biden Administration is providing modernization grants to small producers to improve their facilities so that they can start selling direct to grocery stores and out of state.
“I actually applied for the meat and poultry inspection readiness grant that was available in July of last year,” said Bobitsky.
“We were fortunate enough to be awarded that grant. They called me Monday and asked if I would like to have the Secretary and Commissioner here to discuss not only my grant, but the history of our business, so of course we said yes, we would love to have them here.”
“We have a modernization grant program which allows facilities like this the opportunity to expand market opportunity by improving their facilities to the point that they can then begin selling, not just within a state, but outside of the state, which the Commissioner knows, increases market opportunity,” said Vilsack.
Wheatridge Poultry & Meats is a long-time staple in the community and Bobitsky says the $200,000 grant will help modernize and expand the business.
“We've been in the same location since 1942, and we have a lot of the same original equipment,” said Bobitsky. “So, we're updating so that we can become USDA-inspected. We're also building a mobile slaughter unit so we can help small and medium size ranchers get their lambs and beef and buffalo to market.”
Vilsack said that the federal government has $150 million for expansion grants, $100 million in loan guarantees and $275 million available in low-cost financing “to spur new projects, to encourage folks across the country to think about the opportunity for cooperative ventures that can expand capacity and competition.”