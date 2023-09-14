Aurora police are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old man appeared to purposefully drive into groups of children who were walking to school.

Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., doorbell video camera caught the man get into a gold Honda Pilot and careen out of Aqua Vista Park toward several groups of kids. In a post on social media platform X, Aurora police said that "One child was crossing the street when the vehicle accelerated towards them, narrowly missing when they ran up onto the sidewalk."

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

After a quick and detailed response from the public, police located the suspect, have towed his SUV as evidence and are questioning witnesses.