Agriculture company Greenfield Holdings announced Thursday it would locate its new headquarters in Denver, creating up to 20 jobs, according to a news release.

The company “is on a growth trajectory and is developing a world-class asset base that will help facilitate the growing international demand for grain and other U.S. agricultural products,” the release states.

It plans on building a grain storage facility, as well as buildings for handling and export. The company currently has 11 employees, five in Denver.

“Denver stood out to us not only because of the competitive incentive package offered by the state and city but because of the talent pool that would be accessible to us as our company grows,” said CFO Kyle Egbert in the release. “We’re excited to engage with the state’s renowned university systems and tap into young talent as they enter the workforce.”

Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade approved up to $162,974 in Jobs Growth Incentive Tax Credits for those 20 positions, to be filled in the next eight years. The jobs pay an average of $83,725, 111% of the average annual salary for the Denver area, and will include traders, analysts, accountants, logistics, operations and IT managers.

The state beat out New Orleans, Houston and Chicago

“The Denver metropolitan area offers employers the second-most educated workforce in the country to tap into,” said Ray Gonzales, executive vice president of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, in the release. “Access to this talent pool is attractive to companies like Greenfield and we are thrilled to welcome them home to Denver.”

The company is also building a grain export facility in Louisiana and currently has grain assets established in Arkansas and Louisiana with plans for further asset construction taking place along the Mississippi River.

“Colorado has a strong heritage in farming and ranching, and innovative companies like Greenfield Holdings help us continue our legacy as an agricultural industry leader in the western United States,” said OEDIT Executive Director Patrick Meyers in the release.

Job openings can be found on Greenfield Holdings' website.

In other OEDIT news, its Economic Development Commission Thursday approved $4.49 million in economic development incentives to entice a Louisville biotech company to expand by 340 jobs in the next eight years.

The company, which remains unnamed due to the company’s confidentiality, was referred to by commissioners as "Project Cell."

The gene-editing company “has created a platform for data analysis involved in cell therapy,” according to state documents.

The company, which has an office in Louisville, is looking to drop $10 million into expansion plans later this year. The company is also considering Toronto.

The average pay for those 340 jobs is $132,941, 178% of the average annual wage in that area, for scientists, engineers manufacturing and back office workers.

Commissioners cited wanting to help grow jobs in the Marshall fire area.

“This project would support the state’s economic goals by creating net new high tech high wage jobs in the economy, in a community recovering from the Marshall Fire,” according to state documents.

“It would add unique tech infrastructure to Louisville’s growing bioscience industry cluster in Colorado. The nature of the company’s business model and significant CAPEX investment make these high skilled and high wage jobs sticky, making the return on investment higher for Colorado and the new jobs in the long run.”