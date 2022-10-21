The man accused of killing 10 people last year at a King Soopers in Boulder’s south end remains incompetent to proceed in his case, and another hearing to review his progress has been set for Jan. 27.

Boulder County District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke said in a brief hearing Friday that doctors at the state mental health hospital remain optimistic the suspect, 23-year-old Ahmad Alissa, can be restored to competence to stand trial.

To be considered fit for trial, a defendant must have a rational understanding of the case against them and the ability to participate in their own defense.

Alissa has undergone mental health treatment intended to restore his competence after evaluations found him incompetent last year.

His defense attorneys have not elaborated on the mental illness he may suffer from. He remains in custody at the Mental Health Institute in Pueblo and did not appear in court Friday.

Alissa is accused of opening fire on March 22, 2021 on shoppers and employees in the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. He faces 115 charges and sentence enhancers, including 10 charges of first-degree murder and several counts related to possessing banned high-capacity magazines.

The people killed were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; and, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Family members of the victims showed up at the courtroom and via WebEx Friday.

“I assured them that I would share with the court their frustration with the state hospital,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty told Bakke, though he added the institute has cooperated in providing records each month.

Doctors have provided about 2,200 pages of documents related to Alissa’s mental health, Dougherty told reporters.

Olds’ uncle, Robert, said the delays in the case have been difficult on him. But he said continuing to tell his niece’s story has provided comfort and kept her memory alive.

“For me, it's sort of the last way to honor my niece – to ensure that justice is done. I take it on myself to be her voice and to fight for her.”