A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Arapahoe, Denver, northeastern Jefferson and western Adams Counties through 1:15 p.m., MDT.
Emergency alert system urges Avalanche fans in Denver to take shelter.
At 12:43 p.m., MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over western Denver, moving northeast at 25 mph.
Hazard includes winds in excess of 40 mph radar indicated with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include: Denver, Aurora, eastern Lakewood, southern Thornton, southwestern Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Commerce City, Littleton, Englewood, southeastern Wheat Ridge, Greenwood Village, Denver International Airport, D.I.A Terminal and Concourses, Sheridan and Buckley AFB.
Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a
safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.