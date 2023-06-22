U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the appointment of Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero, along with 19 new members, to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council.

The council is comprised of 30 members who serve two-year terms.

Mayorkas made the announcement Wednesday.

“Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

“The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead.”

The council’s role is to provide recommendations to the Secretary on campus security, emergency management and prevention, enhanced coordination, research priorities and more.

Newly appointed members come from diverse backgrounds that include higher education associations, campus law enforcement, two and four-year colleges and universities, K-12 public school systems as well as several organizations and institutions that serve racial minorities.

“I look forward to working alongside this prestigious group of school safety leaders and the Department of Homeland Security to advance issues of school safety,” Marrero said in a press release. “This is a priority here in Denver and nationwide.”

DPS made national news in March when two East High School administrators were shot by a student under a safety plan requiring a daily pat down.

While not the first shooting at the district’s flagship campus this year, the March 22 incident lead the DPS board of education to reintroduce school resource officers to campuses and direct Marrero to create a comprehensive safety plan.

In 2020, the DPS board of education voted unanimously to cut ties with the Denver Police Department and removed police from campuses over claims their presence perpetuates what’s called the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Marrero recommended — in earlier drafts of his safety plan — returning police to campus and site-based decisions on weapons detection systems as well as updating the discipline matrix, which is used to address problematic student behavior.

A final draft of Marrero’s safety plan is expected before the end of the month.