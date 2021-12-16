Those hoping to get online Christmas shopping done sooner, or for all the procrastinators who run out of time, Amazon will offer “faster same day delivery” for Denver area customers, the company announced Thursday.

The delivery-within-hours packages are made possible by a new Denver fulfillment center that’s closer to customers, officials said.

“By storing need-it-today and popular items … these are first-of-their-kind buildings and serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds,” according to a release.

While the online retail giant started same-day delivery in 2009, it’s now available to Prime members in 47 cities nationwide.

“Each new building creates hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs with a variety of benefits staring on day one as well as delivery opportunities for independent contractors who can be their own boss, create their own schedule and make $18-$25 per hour,” the release states.

Here’s some key delivery deadlines for you last-minute shoppers:

• Dec. 23: Last day to order "One-Day Delivery" items.

• Dec. 24: Last day to order "Same-Day Delivery," including delivery within hours.

• Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh

• Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location).