Denver Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Auon'tai Anderson doubled down Thursday on assertions that race alone is not the sole reason for the use of seclusion rooms at McAuliffe International Middle School.

A district investigation into the use of a locked de-escalation room found Dennis did not engage in “discrimination, harassment, or retaliation” when putting McAuliffe International students into a de-escalation room.

"I'm willing to put everything on the line for our children," Anderson said at a press conference he called for at Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, adding he understands his comments could invite a political backlash.

Generally speaking, discrimination occurs when an individual acts because of the actual or perceived race or national origin of another person.

Others in the district are also being investigated on the use of seclusion rooms, he said.

Anderson, who decided not to seek reelection, is running for the state House.

Despite the findings, officials insisted Dennis failed to meet district expectations.

An internal, district survey of Dennis that measured “employee engagement and satisfaction” contradicts this, finding the former principal enjoyed wide support at McAuliffe.

Dennis was also popular among many parents, and his firing generated public outrage and a reinstatement petition with more than 6,200 signatures.

The stated reasons for Dennis’ firing in July was for other reasons.

His attorney, David Lane, has said Dennis’ firing arose from an interview with The Denver Gazette’s media partner, 9News interview, in which the former principal said the district pressured him to accommodate potentially dangerous students, including one accused of attempted murder.

The board of education affirmed the termination last week.

The district’s investigation concluded there was evidence the seclusion room at McAuliffe violated policy, contravening claims by board members who said students were treated differently based on their race.

School board members have publicly accused Dennis of racism for weeks.

Under public pressure for Dennis' firing, the board has now focused on new allegations the former principal locked McAuliffe students inside a de-escalation room, which board members — including Anderson — “incarceration room.”

The district uses de-escalation rooms as a kind of time out for agitated students to calm down. Students, however, are not supposed to be placed in the room by themselves and the door should not be closed or locked under the district's policy.

Over the past decade under Dennis’ leadership, AdvocacyDenver has lodged more complaints against McAuliffe International than any other school in the district.

In addition to the district, the Denver Police Department, the Colorado Department of Education and NAACP Denver are investigating the use of seclusion rooms at McAuliffe.