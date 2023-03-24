The family of a woman who police believe was fatally poisoned by her husband said they're "heartbroken" over the loss but also grateful for the "compassion and concern" they've received from others since her death.

Angela Craig, who her family described as "energetic and intelligent" died Saturday. The day after her death, her husband, James Craig, a dentist in Aurora, was arrested. He was formally charged Thursday with first-degree murder.

According to an obituary Angela Craig, grew up in Kansas and was the baby of her 10 siblings. It went to say that later she and her husband James Craig chose to live in the Denver area and had six children together.

Her family said her most endearing trait was showing up for everything and that she was "always" there when needed.

The full statement from Angela Craig's family is below.

“We are all heartbroken over the loss of our sweet Angie. She was deeply loved by both the Pray and Craig families, and this is a very difficult time for all of us. We thank God for the knowledge that we will be able to be reunited with her someday.

We are overwhelmed by the love and service extended to us by those who knew and loved her here in Aurora. We are so grateful for the compassion and concern everyone has shown for Angie and would ask for your continued thoughts and prayers. We also invite you to allow us some time to mourn her passing in privacy."